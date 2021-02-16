Entergy, other energy providers confirm rolling power outages have begun

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Entergy has confirmed that they have begun rolling blackouts in certain parts of Arkansas.

Entergy has released an update regarding the rolling blackouts:

“Mandatory rolling outages that began at 7 p.m. have ended, for now, and we have returned the system to normal operations. All customers affected by this directive were restored by 9 p.m. Thank you very much for your patience and your voluntary conservation of power as we work through this difficult situation. The company took this action at the direction of our reliability coordinator, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, as a last resort to prevent a more extensive, prolonged power outage that could severely affect the reliability of the power grid. All Entergy operating companies participated in the outages. We continue to face challenges related to the cold temperatures, so please be mindful of your electricity usage to help prevent the need for any additional forced outages. We’re not out of the woods yet, so please continue to conserve energy.” Entergy

An Entergy Spokesperson gave this statement regarding the outages:

“They are spread across the state but did include LR, Maumelle, and Lonoke initially. Some of those may have been restored already. Outages will move across the state. We are working to keep customer outages to no more than 60 minutes at a time. Rolling outages will last until the peak declines, hopefully over by early morning. We hope customers are limited to one forced outage for this round,” Entergy

Entergy said they will work to limit the duration of each outage, but due to significant demand on the system and generation outages, options may be limited.

First-Electric Cooperative has also made an announcement regarding rolling power outages.

“First Electric will temporarily interrupt service to different parts of our service territory. These are mandatory service interruptions directed to us by Miso, our generation facility. We are not yet certain of where the rolling outages will take place or how long they will last. We will restore power as quickly as we can. Please be prepared to stay warm and safe. We apologize in advance for the inconvenience. Your patience is greatly appreciated. We will provide updates as we receive information.”

First-Electric said that they plan to do four targeted outages between 9:30-11:30 p.m.

“At this time, the plan is to have four outages lasting up to 40 minutes between 9:30 pm and 11:30 pm tonight. We do not yet know the areas but will post as soon as we are aware. Again, these are mandatory rolling outages directed to us by our generation facilities. We will keep you posted and again appreciate your patience. We will get through this.”

ConwayCorp has also announced controlled outages:

UPDATE —- Conway Corp is issuing controlled outages at the request of our power supply reliability partner, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator. Outages are anticipated to last approximately 30 minutes. https://t.co/8I4TjB6RP3 — Conway Corp (@ConwayCorp) February 17, 2021

According to PowerOutage.US as of 9:39 p.m. 7,438 are without power around the state.

