Work will involve use of a backup generator and might decrease coverage area

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Entergy will be performing a necessary maintenance repair to a transformer bank at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

During that time, the utility will be running on a backup generator at a reduced rate which could decrease their current coverage area.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. As soon as Entergy finishes the repair we will come back to our current coverage area,” the company said in a statement.