Entergy contract worker dies in Little Rock warehouse while prepping Hurricane Ida restoration efforts

Little Rock, Ark. – Entergy says a contract worker died while working in Little Rock helping to support the utility company’s Hurricane Ida restoration efforts.

Company officials said the incident happened Friday at a distribution warehouse.

The officials added that they are working with authorities and the employer of the worker to fully investigate the incident.

On Friday, Sept. 3 a contract worker passed away while working at our distribution warehouse in Little Rock in support of Hurricane Ida restoration efforts. We take these incidents seriously, and are cooperating with authorities and the worker’s employer as they investigate the matter. As with any investigation of this nature, and out of respect for the worker’s family, we are not able to disclose specific details at this time Entergy Arkansas

A number of Arkansans have headed south to help with relief efforts and cleanup in the wake of the damage caused by Hurricane Ida.

More than 500 Arkansas Army guardsmen were deployed to Louisiana to help assist with Hurricane Ida relief. The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas dispatched nearly 200 workers to the state last Wednesday to help restore power, along with power line infrastructure materials for Louisiana cooperatives.

The Central Arkansas Chapter of Sheep Dog Impact Assistance spent the last couple of days in Raceland, Louisiana. About 70 volunteers traveled to help first pick up the pieces of their houses while others were busy taking care of the rest of the city.

For those displaced by the storm, efforts are being made to help them throughout the area. Little Rock city officials have started a program that has found temporary accommodations for people, having already found rooms for hundreds.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is offering mental health care to those forced to move to Arkansas due to the damages of Hurricane Ida. AR-Connect will offer multiple services to help evacuees dealing with medication management, substance abuse, anxiety or depression via live video.