Entergy Arkansas Tuesday evening restoration efforts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — A large line of severe thunderstorms with straight-line winds and tornados passed through Arkansas late Sunday evening April 12 causing more than 128,000 customer outages across the state. The heaviest area of impact is south of Interstate I-40. Additional resources have been mobilized to assist with the restoration. Restoration may be slower than normal due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements. Repairs are underway, even as the damage is being assessed. Estimated restoration times and area-specific details will be communicated when available as damage assessment continues.

Southeast Arkansas

Arkansas County

Stuttgart Area

The storm caused more than 6,500 outages in the Stuttgart area. As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 95% of the customers in the area remain without power. Damage assessment has continued throughout the day, and we expect to complete the assessment by the end of the day. Additional crews have arrived and more are in route to assist with restoration efforts Wednesday.

Dewitt Area

The storm caused more than 1,600 outages in the Dewitt area, leaving 100% of the customers in the area without power. As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, about 1,575 customers in the area remain without power. Damage assessment has continued this morning and is expected to be completed by the end of the day. Additional crews have arrived and more are in route to assist with restoration efforts Wednesday. Due to the severity of the damage, restoration in this area could be prolonged. Restoration times will be given as soon as possible.

Bradley County

Warren & Hermitage

As of 4:30 p.m. on April 14, there are 4,182 customers without power in the Warren and Hermitage service areas. Storm damage assessment teams continued identifying damage today. Estimated restoration times are not currently available due to the extensive damage. We will update you with estimated restoration times as soon as possible.

Chicot County

Lake Village Area

As of 4:30 p.m. April 14, 2020, approximately 436 customers are without power in the Lake Village service area. While Chicot Hospital was restored with power late Monday evening, our crews are still working behind the facility tonight to replace several broken poles and downed wire to restore service to the remaining customers without power. Estimated restoration time is 10:00 p.m. tonight, April 14.

Dermott Area

As of 4:30 p.m. April 14, 2020, approximately 267 customers are without power in the Dermott service area as a result of downed transmission structures, several broken poles and wire down in the area. Crews will be working in the community tonight to make repairs. We have identified a specific section of damaged wire in between two major pieces of equipment that must be repaired first to restore the remaining customers. Crews are working to restore power to the majority of customers by 8:00 p.m. tonight, April 14.

Cleveland

Rison

As of 4:30 p.m. on April 14, there are 1,342 customers without power in the Rison service area. Storm Damage Assessment teams continued identifying damage today. Estimated restoration times are not currently available due to the extensive damage. We will update you with estimated restoration times as soon as possible.

Dallas County

Fordyce & New Edinburg Area

As of 4:30 p.m. on April 14, there are 2,776 customers without power in the Fordyce/Kingsland/New Edinburg service areas. Storm damage assessment teams continued identifying damage today. Estimated restoration times are not currently available due to the extensive damage. We will update you with estimated restoration times as soon as possible.

Dumas Area

As of 4:30 p.m. April 14, 2020, approximately 518 customers are without power in the Dumas service area as a result of downed transmission structures and several broken poles. We were able to restore 809 customers and the Delta Memorial Hospital Monday evening allowing our crews to focus on other areas in Dumas. Crews worked in the areas of Gould, Pickens and Winchester area early this morning. Many areas are requiring off road equipment to complete repairs. Our restoration crews will be out in the neighborhood near Wolfe and Main replacing poles working to restore power by 10:00 p.m. tonight, April 14.

Drew County

Monticello & Wilmar Area

As of 4:30 p.m. on April 14, there are approximately 5,770 customers without power in the Monticello and Wilmar service areas. Damage assessment and repairs are underway. Your area’s damage includes: 26 broken poles, 47 spans of downed wire and over 30 additional pieces of damaged equipment. Crews continue to work to restore heavily damaged facilities in the North Gabbert Street area of Monticello as well areas near Cherry St and HWY 425 North; for those areas power is expected to be restored at approximately 6:00 p.m. tonight, April 14. Estimated restoration times for other areas will be made available as soon as possible as crews execute their safe restoration plans.

Jefferson County

Pine Bluff Area

As of 4:30 p.m. April 14, there are approximately 18,282 customers without power in the Pine Bluff area. Damage assessment and restoration continues and includes 50 broken poles, 86 spans of wire on the ground, 19 damaged transformers, and 41 damaged pieces of equipment so far. Due to the extent of the damage restoration times are not available at this time. We will update you as soon as possible.

South Arkansas

Columbia County

Magnolia & Waldo Area

As of 4:30 p.m. April 14, there are approximately 78 customers in Magnolia without power. An additional 1,276 customers remain without power in the Waldo area. Damage assessment of the area is almost complete and repairs are underway. After further assessment, damages include: 6 broken poles, 9 spans of downed wire and dozens of trees on our equipment. Nine additional electrical line crews arrived today to assist with more concentrated damage around Hwy 82. We expect to have power restored to customers in the immediate Magnolia area by 11:00 p.m. on April 14.

Stamps Area

There are approximately 34 customers without power as of 4:30 p.m. April 14, 2020. Damage assessment is almost complete and repairs are underway. Damage includes one span of downed wire and trees on equipment. We are still assessing damage on remaining outages and expect assessments in the area to be complete by 5:00 p.m. April 14, 2020.

Ouachita County

Camden Area

There are approximately 6,869 customers without power in the Camden area. Most of the damage assessment is complete. Damage includes severe damage to our transmission structures, 21 cases of equipment damage, 12 broken poles and 23 spans of downed wire. We expect restoration of the Transmission line structures by 8:00 p.m. on April 14.. Once complete, this will restore service to the Ouachita County Medical Center, the Police Station, the Ouachita County Detention Center, as well as other critical services in Camden. This restoration time is an estimate and is contingent on not running into any new issues.

Chidester Area

Approximately 354 customers are without power in the Chidester area as of 4:30 p.m. April 14, 2020. Damage assessment is underway with severe damage to three structures identified so far. Repairs are being made as damage is assessed.

Stephens Area

Approximately 2,795 customers are without power in the Stephens area as of 4:30 p.m. April 14, 2020. Damage assessments revealed 15 broken poles, 28 spans of downed wire, and 6 trees on power lines this morning. Further assessments have revealed 9 additional spans of wire down, and two additional fallen trees throughout the day. Work is currently focused on the Hwy 79 area. Two substations that deliver power to the area are still without power due to transmission power line structural damage.

Union County

El Dorado Area

Approximately 700 customers remain without power in the El Dorado area as of 4:30 p.m. April 14, 2020. Most of the damage assessment is complete, showing 13 poles damaged, 44 spans downed wire, and 9 transformers still needing replacement. We have 75 crew members working to continue restoration efforts in our area. Service has been restored to all public health and safety facilities, which include hospitals, law enforcement and water pumping stations that can take power.

Norphlet & Smackover Area

Approximately 300 customers were restored in the Norphlet and Smackover area yesterday, April 13. As of 4:30 p.m. on April 14, approximately 1,500 customers remain without power. Damage assessment and restoration efforts have continued throughout the day.

Southwest Arkansas

Clark County

Arkadelphia & Gurdon Area

There are approximately 3,202 customers without power in the Arkadelphia area and 3,980 in the Gurdon Area as of 4:30 p.m., April 14. Entergy added additional linemen today to support repairs as damage continues being assessed in the area. We expect to complete a full damage assessment by the end of the day, April 14. Restoration efforts focused on the following areas today: downtown Arkadelphia, Bismarck area, Prescott area, Hemphill road, Lower Dam Pike, Hwy. 7N around Caddo Valley, Hwy. 128 DeRoche Area, Hwy. 332 near Prescott towards Deann, Hwy 371 Near Prescott towards Blevins, Hwy. 24 East of Prescott, and in the areas of Scott, Okolona, Delight and Antoine. The city of Gurdon is affected due to damage to transmission line structures at this time.

Garland County & Montgomery County

Hot Springs Area

As of 4:30 p.m. April 14, 2,326 customers remain without power in the Garland and Montgomery County areas. This is down from the initial number of approximately 6,600. Crews continue to focus on repairs with the potential to impact the largest number of customers. Crews are working in south Hot Springs in the Valley View, Whispering Hills, Lakeside Road, James Street and Quail Creek areas; out Airport Road to the Pearcy area; Thornton Ferry Road, Randall Road, Knight Trail, Rowe Lane, Longview Point and Mt. Ida areas.

Customers that lost service earlier today on South Malvern Avenue south and west of Lakeview Golf Club should have service restored later this evening. This outage was required to safely make needed repairs to damaged areas identified today.

Service to all customers in the area should be restored by end of the day Friday, April 17. Should you have structural damages and or damages to your electrical service connection equipment please ensure all repairs are completed as soon as possible to avoid any further service delays. Please ensure you work with local building and electrical code enforcement organizations to avoid any service delays associated with inspection and permitting requirements.

Grant County

Sheridan

As of 4:30 p.m. April 14, there are approximately 3,526 customers without power in the Sheridan area. Damage assessment and restoration continues and includes 8 broken poles, 31 spans of wire on the ground, and 15 damaged pieces of equipment so far.

Hot Spring County

Malvern Area

There are approximately 6,285 customers without power in the Malvern area as of 4:30 p.m., April 14. Entergy added additional linemen today to support repairs as damage continues being assessed in the area. We expect to complete a full damage assessment by the end of the day, April 14. Entergy workers are in the following areas today: downtown Malvern, Main Street, Gloster Court and Malvern Industrial Park, Hwy. 67 West, Hwy. 67 Reyburn Creek Area, Glen Rose Area, and Antioch areas.

Pike County

Delight Area

Approximately 534 customers are without power in Delight and surrounding areas as of 4:30 p.m., April 14. Ongoing damage assessment has revealed 7 broken poles, 13 spans of wire down, and 13 damaged equipment locations so far. Estimated restoration times will be made available as soon as possible.

East Arkansas

Phillips County

Helena & West Helena Area

The thunderstorms caused more than 4,800 customer outages in the Helena area, leaving approximately 80% of the Entergy customers in the area without power. As of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, approximately 3,192 customers in the area remain without power. Damage assessment is over 50% complete, and restoration work will need to be performed on nearly every street in Helena as over 80 broken poles have been identified. Approximately 55 workers are engaged to assess damage, clear trees, and restore power in the area. Power has been restored to the police station and city waterworks. Work continues to restore power to the hospital and other critical services. Currently, our restoration crew locations include Cherrydale Place and Ridgedale Drive.

Lake View, Oneida, Wabash, Elaine, Mellwood, & Crumrod Areas

The thunderstorms caused more than 1,800 customer outages in southern Phillips county, leaving approximately 70% of the Entergy customers in the area without power. As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, approximately 1,035 customers in the area remain without power. Damage assessment is over 50% complete, and over 50 broken poles have been identified. Approximately 25 workers are engaged to assess damage, clear vegetation, and restore power in the area. Repairs are underway as damage continues to be assessed. Currently, our restoration crew locations include areas along Highway 44 in Wabash and Highway 20 west of Elaine.

Northwest Arkansas

Conway County

Morrilton Area

As of 4:30 p.m. April 14, there are approximately 132 customers without power in the Morrilton area. Damage assessment is complete, and includes 16 broken poles, 30 spans of wire on the ground, 4 damaged transformers, and 4 other damaged pieces of equipment remaining. Crews are continuing to restore power in the area and all customers should have power restored by 10:00 p.m. tonight, April 14.

As with any weather event, please be mindful of the following safety tips:

Live wires can be deadly. Stay away from downed power lines. Call 1-800-9OUTAGE or 1-800-968-8243 to report downed or dangling power lines, poles or other damaged equipment.



Do not trim trees or remove debris on or near downed power lines. Only power company crews or their contractors should remove trees or limbs touching power lines.



Keep away from the immediate areas where crews are working. There is always the danger of moving equipment and the possibility of construction materials or limbs or overhead wires falling to the ground.



If you plan on using a generator for temporary power, get a licensed electrician and disconnect from the utility electric system before hooking up to your main electric panel.

Do not run a generator in a confined space without adequate ventilation.

Turn off any electrical appliances that can easily be turned to the off position until power is restored.



We want to keep you informed and in control. The best way to get information about outages is via Entergy’s View Outage application on www.entergy.com:

Download our app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app or visit entergystormcenter.com to stay informed on our restoration progress.

Sign up for text alerts. From your cellphone, text REG to 368374, or visit entergytext.com.

Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter @ EntergyARK.