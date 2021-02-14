Entergy Arkansas responds to winter storm outages

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Entergy Arkansas officials say that as of Sunday evening there are approximately 1,600 customers without power.

Officials say earlier in the day, there were 7,000 customers without power as winter weather moved across the state.

Entergy Arkansas says with extreme temperatures, sleet and snow this week, it is likely there will be an unprecedented demand for electrictity, which could result in more power disruptions.

“The current load forecasts are approaching an all-time winter peak, even greater than those experienced during the polar vortex of January 2019,” said Michael Considine, vice president of customer service. “This high demand for electricity poses unique obstacles when crews work to restore electricity when the power goes out.”

Entergy Arkansas says if customers lose electricity, they can help with restorations times by turning off major appliances and heating units, and gradually turn them back on when the power is restored.

“We ask you to be particularly mindful of your energy use during this extreme cold to help reduce the strain on the electric system by practicing safe energy conservation efforts,” Considine said.

Officials say customers can also help them manage by:

Lower the central thermostat to 68 degrees or lower if possible

Open blinds and draperies to let in warmth from the sun during the day

Delay laundry, washing dishes, bathing and other non-essential uses of electricity

Wash clothes with cold water, cook foods at the lowest possible setting and refrain from opening the oven door while baking

Officials say if customers lose power, they should:

Stay away from down power lines

Report the power outage online to Entergy Arkansas or call 1-800-9OUTAGE

Using a portable generator safely

Do not open your refrigerator or freezer door

Stay clear of linemen

