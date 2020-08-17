Entergy Arkansas plans 4th solar-generation resource

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Entergy Arkansas, LLC is planning to purchase a 900-acre, 100-megawatt solar farm near Brinkley.

Walnut Bend Solar will be one of the largest solar generating facilities in the state, pending the approval by the Arkansas Public Service Commission.

This will provide approximately 200 jobs during the construction phase of Walnut Bend and then 2-3 full-time employees once operational. The facility will generate around $700,000 in annual property taxes for Lee County.

“Entergy Arkansas is the solar leader in the Natural State,” said Entergy Arkansas President and CEO Laura Landreaux. “Utility-scale solar generation is the future of economic solar power in Arkansas. Walnut Bend will be a valuable addition to our solar fleet, which, in turn, complements our diverse mix of generation sources that have been powering life in Arkansas for 107 years now. Carefully managing our resources is how we keep rates relatively low in Arkansas, which is essential to the continued economic growth of our state.”

