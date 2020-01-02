Employees react to fatal stabbing outside Pine Bluff restaurant

PINE BLUFF. Ark. – Authorities are searching for an attacker who stabbed a man to death on New Years Eve. Officials say it happened at the Ocean’s restaurant off Harding Avenue. Ocean’s employees didn’t know anything had happened until police cars swarmed the parking lot.

Anthonese Spears was taking orders when she saw police cars fill the parking lot.

“The detectives came in and said somebody got stabbed,” Spears said

According to Pine Bluff Police, the victim was found with stab wounds just outside the restaurant. He was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center where he died.

“A lot of people in there asking were we still taking orders because it was that crazy out here,” Spears said.

Employees went right back to work with the investigation happening just outside their doors.

“You hear about it but you don’t hear about it so close to you so it’s pretty shocking that it happened,” Spears said.

Ruby young works in the flower shop next door and saw the commotion as she was leaving for the day but she just thought someone had gotten sick or collapsed.

“I didn’t give it a second thought after then,” Young said.

Once she found out what actually happened, the fear set in.

“it just made me real real nervous because I didn’t want to be here by myself,” Young said.

When she heard the attacker was still on the loose, she said she’s locking all the doors.

Police have still not released the victim’s name and there is no information on a suspect.