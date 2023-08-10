LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is laying off dozens of employees. It comes after more than 250 people were let go just a few short years ago.

The hospital said it’s due to inflation, but employees feel like that isn’t the full story.

A UAMS spokesperson said the specific areas being impacted are support services, administration, and service lines.

Employees identities have been concealed, and their voice has also been distorted to protect their privacy.

“You know, there is a lot going on right now and we feel like we are being left out and we are real scared right now,” the unidentified employee said.

Fear strikes again for employees at UAMS after the hospital said they are laying off over 50 employees due to the effects of inflation.

“It’s been a challenging year for us, we have had an operating loss unfortunately,” Chief Financial Officer for UAMS, Amanda George said.

These layoffs came just a few years after UAMS laid off more than 250 employees back in 2018.

Employees said this stress and anxiety is something they know all too well.

“My department, my team, we were all scared, terrified, our first thought was it’s happening again,” an unidentified employee said.

In a statement given to our station by UAMS, they said they continue to look at ways to remain efficient, which means reorganizing some areas.

Meaning job duties previously assigned are now being picked up by another, and they aren’t filling open positions as possible.

In a video put out by the Chancellor and Chief Financial Officer of UAMS about a month ago, they claim their issues lie in the loss of revenue.

“Escalating labor costs, escalating supply costs, inflation, covid, all of those things have led to the financial situation,” George stated.

Employees said this impacts so many families as back to school brings for some next week, and that they are left with many questions.

“Were they given severance packages, what kind of services were provided for them for their families, could they be rehired if business picks back up,” an unidentified UAMS employee stated.

UAMS said its human resources department is providing one-on-one services to assist employees in finding other employment, whether that be in open positions at UAMS or externally.

“We need some answers here and we don’t need to be fearful that we won’t have jobs and be able to provide for our families and that’s weighing on a lot of people’s hearts and minds right now,” an unidentified employee stated.