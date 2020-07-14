Employee and two inmates test positive for COVID-19 in Sebastion County Detention Center

UPDATE:

SEBASTION COUNTY, Ark. (News release) — Mass testing for COVID-19 through ADH has taken place since the first press release. Around 350 tests were administered. Our results are 1 employee and 2 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 from the mass testing. Of course, we already had 1 employee who had originally tested positive before the mass testing.

The two employees are on leave until they are medically cleared. The 2 inmates are insolation from the rest of the jail population.

Original Release:

SEBASTION COUNTY, Ark. (News release) — SCSO received word today that a detention deputy has tested positive for COVID-19. In response to this news, SCSO is coordinating with Arkansas Department of Health for mass testing at our detention center.

Sheriff Runion has notified all other law enforcement agencies which use the detention center as well as all of the court system personnel in Sebastian County.

So far this is the only detention center employee who has tested positive. At this time no inmates are suspected of having COVID-19. The testing is being conducted as a follow up measure to this recent news and to protect the health and well-being of those who are housed and work there.

The detention center employee has not been at work since 7-2-20.