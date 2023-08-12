LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It was a fun day at Emmanuel Baptist Church on 12th Street in Little Rock Saturday, as the church hosted their annual back to school community festival.

The event featured free haircuts from Goodfellas Barbers, back to school supplies, hamburgers and hot dogs as well as lots of activities and prizes for the kids, all in an effort to start the school year right.

Organizers said the event is an opportunity to share and help others as summer winds down and the school year begins.

Betty Mitchell from the church’s outreach ministry said that they enjoy meeting the needs of the community.

“We are always, always happy to meet the needs of our community and surrounding areas,” Mitchell stated.

Emmanuel Baptist Church pastor Al B. Morgan said that we should minister and serve the entire person and not just the spiritual person.

“We believe we should minister and serve the entire man,” Morgan said. “Not just the spiritual person but also the entire person, from the emotional physical, social well-being.”

There were also free health screenings, voter information and other services at this year’s back to school event.

This was the first year for the full festival since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.