Emergency crews battle field fire near Lawrence/Craighead County line

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Firefighters from two area counties are currently battling a field fire along Arkansas 91 near Lawrence County 723, according to Lawrence County dispatch.

Authorities said several fire departments from Craighead and Lawrence counties went to the scene after getting a call around 4:50 p.m. Nov. 17 about the fire.

Officials do not believe the fire is near any structure but are asking people to avoid the area if at all possible.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

