CARLISLE, Ark. – As temperatures go up, power is still down for many in Arkansas hit by storms last weekend.

Most of the outages are inside Lonoke County. Thursday afternoon, 2,497 customers were reported without power as temperatures neared 100 degrees Several of them dealing with it since Sunday when they saw straight-line winds blowing through their community.

“I thought we would have power Tuesday, at least by Monday evening because I know everybody has been working hard,” Stephanie Anderson said.

As she spoke, linemen arrived at her street in west Carlisle to address a toppled pole. Hardhats, neon yellow and bucket trucks look like hope on wheels for those without power in Lonoke County.

“Looks great. Looks good,” William Canady said.

Canady and his family have no power or a generator, so they rely on him to bike in groceries.

“Real hot, but I’ve been making it. As long as they need something, I go get it,” Canady said.

As he is clenching his family’s cash for food and water, others are doing so for gas. Peggy Deadmon said she hasn’t worked since Sunday because her generator requires constant refills.

“Somebody has got to be there to run the generator, so I decided I’d stay at home and try to go to work next week,” Deadmon explained.

Both Canady and Deadmon benefitted from the Arkansas Foodbank bringing emergency boxes to Carlisle. It became necessary after days of community businesses stepping up.

Tina Hillman, Director of Shelby’s Pantry at Carlisle Methodist Church, fed hundreds of the people going to Carlisle Police Department’s cooling station Monday.

“They (Arkansas Foodbank) are a lifeline. I mean, we can’t afford to continue to supply our neighbors here in town with food and supplies so we’re very thankful,” Hillman said.

A line growing before 8:00 a.m. Thursday included people who had power restored Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or not yet like Deadmon. She traveled 17 miles from Allport to get help.

Hillman and other volunteers delivered packages door to door for those without transportation, saving Canady one more trip.

“It wasn’t much but it was a blessing,” Canady said.

With linemen down the street, his sister, Stephanie Anderson, is hoping for one more special delivery soon.

“If we don’t have lights by this evening, I don’t know what we’re going to do,” Anderson said.

Even once the lights are back on, debris is a problem that persists in the community. While some of it is awaiting removal from the curb, certain homeowners are taking a break cleaning outside during the sweltering summer days.

Entergy services much of Carlisle’s energy. The company’s reported outages by street and customers affected can be viewed online.