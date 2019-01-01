Local News

Electric Motorcycle Stolen From 9 Year Old Girl; Crime Caught on Camera

Posted: Jan 01, 2019 05:14 PM CST

BEEBE-Ark.-A nine-year-old girl in Beebe is devastated after someone stole her motorbike. The crime was caught on camera.

Abi Burdess got the electric motorbike for her birthday last year and rides it everyday.

Three days after Christmas her father rode it to the Dollar General store in Beebe, which is just a block away from their home.

Surveillance photos show what happened next. Someone drives up, puts the motorbike in the back of their truck and takes off. Her mother was upset.

"I couldn't believe that somebody would have the audacity to walk out and walk away with something that doesn't belong to them. I mean it happens all the time but you don't think it's going to happen to you especially your child," Amber Burdess said.

Dollar General is not releasing the video because it's still under investigation.

The family is offering a small reward for information on where Abi's motorbike may be. If you know anything call Beebe police.

