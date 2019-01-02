Electric Motorcycle Stolen From 9 Year Old Girl; Act Caught on Camera Video

BEEBE, Ark.-"How dare you we want our daughters property back that was her most favorite thing in the whole world," Amber Burdess said.

A Beebe family is upset after a thief stole their daughters electric motorbike.

The crime happened a block away from their home at the Dollar General store in Beebe and it was caught on camera.

The family just wants to know why someone would steal something that means so much to their daughter Abi.

They were able to take a few pictures from the surveillance footage and is hoping someone knows who did it and will come forward.

9-year-old Abi Burdess rides her bike down Nipper Street in Beebe. But on any other day she's usually riding her motorbike.

"About a thousand times," Abi Burdess said.

"She got it for her birthday last year in September and she rides it up and down this road all the time," Amber Burdess said.

Just three days after Christmas Abi's motorbike was stolen.

"Just rolled it over to there car, put in there car and drove off," Amber Burdess said.

"It's just how Beebe people do they take stuff that isn't theirs and they're not supposed to take it," Abi Burdess said.

Her dad rode it to the store and in a matter of minutes it was gone.

"I mean it happens all the time but you don't think it's going to happen to you especially your child," Amber Burdess.

They called police and snapped photos from the Dollar General's surveillance.

"I couldn't believe that somebody would have the audacity to walk out and walk away with something that doesn't belong to them," Burdess said.

For now 9-year-old Abi will have to ride her bicycle instead.

"It would mean the whole world to me to get that bike back," Abi Burdess said.

She wants the person to return what belongs to her.

"You don't deserve to have it. It's not yours," Abi Burdess said.

Abi's dad said he rode the motorcycle to the Dollar General store multiple times and never had a problem.

The family is offering a small reward for information on where the motorcycle may be.

If you know anything call the Beebe police department.