Election of LRSD Board of Directors proposed timeline released

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — Today Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Johnny Key released the proposed timeline for the election of a board of directors for the Little Rock School District.

“This is yet another step toward returning a unified Little Rock School District to local governance,” Key said. “This timeline provides the patrons of the district with certainty about the process of implementing the nine board zones and when interested citizens can begin filing for positions on the new board.”

The State Board of Education voted on September 20, 2019, to adopt a framework that returns local control to the LRSD through a nine-member board of directors to be elected in November 2020. The framework was amended on October 10, 2019, to clarify that there will be a full return of a unified district to local control. The November election follows the precedent established by the board in 2016 when the Pulaski County Special School District and Helena-West Helena School District held November board elections after a five-year period of state authority.

The proposed timeline can be found at https://bit.ly/2NxzY5T (also, see it below) and will be discussed at the regular State Board of Education meeting on November 14, 2019.

Feedback about the timeline can be emailed to ade.lrsdfeedback@arkansas.gov.

Little Rock School District Election Timeline and Board Member Zone Establishment Process

The State Board voted to return local control of the LRSD through the election of a nine (9) member school district board of directors. This requires the establishment of nine (9) new single-member zones through the process described below, and the following actions within the designated timeline.

Election Timeline