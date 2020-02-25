Update: Family fighting to move elderly mom from Little Rock nursing home where she claims a nurse sexually assaulted her

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An elderly woman who told police she was sexually assaulted by a local nursing home nurse, hasn’t been able to leave the facility.

The 89-year-old’s family says they’ve been trying to get her out of Briarwood Nursing and Rehabilitation and into another nursing home. So far, they’ve called 14 facilities and say they’ve been turned down by all.

This comes less than a week after the elderly woman said a male nurse touched her inappropriately.

Police are investigating the claims, and the nurse in question remains on leave from Briarwood.

Original story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An elderly woman claims she was sexually assaulted at a Little Rock nursing home.

According to a police report, the 89-year-old patient at Briarwood Nursing and Rehabilitation, Inc. told officers a male nurse touched her inappropriately.

In the police report staff say the nurse in question is a Certified Nursing Assistant, CNA.

The report says the woman told officers, “she woke up when the CNA (suspect) started rubbing her in her private area.”

“You can’t even imagine how it hurts,” said a relative of the elderly woman. “He woke her up and she told him, ‘stop, what are you doing?”

Family say this happened on the first night the 89-year-old stayed at Briarwood. They say she was brought to the center for rehab treatment after a stroke, and was only supposed to stay there for a few weeks.

“You know when someone is touching you inappropriate and that was inappropriate,” a relative said.

The police report notes that Briarwood staff told officers they reviewed surveillance footage and saw the nurse in question and another staff member enter the woman’s room. No witnesses are named in the report but it says Briarwood staff told them the nurse was escorted out of the building and is on leave pending the investigation.

“She’s 89-years-old, dependent on us to be here for her,” a family member said. “We trust that they would take good care of her in our absence and they didn’t.”

Police have not made any arrests but say the investigation is ongoing.

Briarwood said it had no comment.

Attempts to reach the nurse in question, have not been answered.

State law requires a CNA to care for patients under the supervision of a Registered Nurse, or Licensed Practical Nurse.