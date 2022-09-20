The El Dorado Shootout tournament is slated for Sept. 23-25 at Mystic Creek Golf Course – ranked best golf course in the state by Golfweek – where top female golfers will compete for a total purse of $225,000.

In addition to the fierce competition, there are other fun family-friendly events open to the public, including a free Junior Golf Clinic and food trucks. Thanks to the support from First Financial Bank, attendance at the El Dorado Shootout is free.

For more information about the tournament, visit ElDoradoShootout.com