El Dorado School District partnering with Integrity Health Services to provide telehealth for students

EL DORADO, Ark. — In South Arkansas getting mental health care to students just got a little safer during the COIVD pandemic.

Integrity Health Services in El Dorado built a telehealth kiosk for schools to use. The El Dorado School District partnered with integrity to provide this to its students.

The kiosk allows therapists to see students in their office or at home without the stress of having to travel and be in contact with a lot of people.

“Some of our previous mental health providers in this area are no longer serving our area so there’s a huge shortage in South Arkansas anyway. So this came at a timely moment for us,” said Holly Billings a behavioral specialist and mental health coordinator at the El Dorado School District.

School leaders are encouraging parents to monitor their children for signs of mental health problems especially during this health crisis we’re living in.