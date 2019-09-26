El Dorado Annual Music Festival coming this weekend

EL DORADO, Ark. — People at the Murphy Arts District are gearing up for the annual music fest that starts tomorrow.

The annual festival is the place to be for all music lovers. It draws in thousands of families and fans from all over.

“This is probably the biggest event all year in South Arkansas. We’re proud to be able to host it here at Murphy Arts District Amphitheater.” said Pam Griffin, COO of the Murphy Arts District.

This year American rock band Walk the Moon and country pop singer Brett Young are two of the weekend’s headliners.