EF-3 tornado confirmed along with two others from March 28th severe event

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As of 4 PM, Sunday, the National Weather Service, through preliminary reports, confirms three tornadoes occurred during the severe weather event on Saturday, March 28th, 2020.

Of those three tornadoes, the one that struck Jonesboro has been determined to be an EF-3 with maximum winds of 140 MPH.

Including the tornado count from Saturday, this brings our 2020 total to 18. The yearly average for Arkansas is 33.

Surveys of storm damage are still being conducted. As new information comes in, it will be added to this story.

Survey information from Jackson County tornado:

Estimated Peak Wind: 110 MPH

Path Length: 5.33 Miles Path Width: 200 Yards

The tornado started approximately four miles south of Amagon and ended three miles east of the same community.

Damage: Trees were uprooted in the community of Algoa along with damage to metal buildings. Some homes sustained roof damage. Farm equipment was also damaged. No fatalities or injuries.