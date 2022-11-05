SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – According to officials with the National Weather Service, an EF-2 tornado touched down southeast of Sardis Friday night.

According to sources with the NWS Little Rock office, the tornado tracked for 1.6 miles and uprooted and snapped a number of trees.

NWS officials said that the worst damage of the storm was noticed along Pruett Road where several homes were damaged.

According to the NWS archives, this is the fifth time that Sardis has been hit by a tornado, with the previous events happening in 1995, 2004 and twice in 2010.