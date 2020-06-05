Educators, students, parents, and youth advocates held peaceful demonstration at State Capitol

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Sticking with the capitol, this afternoon, nearly a thousand people marched from the state capitol to the George Floyd memorial on 7th Street.

This was a group filled with teachers, parents, advocates and the next generation, students.

There is a memorial left behind for George Floyd with flowers and other things that lay next to the new mural.

We spoke to organizers who say, knowledge is power in changing the world.

Hundreds of teachers, parents, and students are at the State Capitol grounds showing support for change.

“Everyday we wake up, our focus is kids,” said Johnny Laine one of the organizers.

The organizers, Johnny Laine and Wendell Scales are Arkansas educators. They say knowledge is power and it starts in the classroom.

“If you touched a black or brown student, that you do your due diligence and fight for the social and racial injustice is that we experience every day in the classroom in the hallways and at home,” said Wendell Scales.

They marched from the State Capitol, chanting their message.

Shannon Johnson says her son wanted to be here for the movement in light of recent events.

“When George Floyd called out to his mother that hurt my heart so bad. I mean. It hurt,” said Morgan Fells

Central Arkansas student Morgan Fells says he’s living during a time others will read about in textbooks.

“It’s crazy cause I’ve never seen this many people for one cause. I’ve only been alive for 15 years but it’s really important. It’s crazy because this will be in the history books,” said Fells.

Creating a movement for the next generation, inside and outside of the classroom.

“They are the ones who have to live through this and grow through this,” said Johnny Laine.

Also at today’s rally, they were hanging out voter registrations and doing COVID-19 tests.

Governor Hutchinson came out and supported their movement before they started the march.