Education Matters: “Schoolin’ Summer” program in Conway

Teachers go door-to-door to get students excited about learning over the summer and returning to class after the break.

CONWAY, Ark. – Some local elementary school teachers are taking a new approach to getting students excited about returning to the classroom from summer break.

Our cameras tagged along recently when some teachers left campus on a special mission and dropped in at the homes of some students to give them a surprise at the front door.

“There’s a disconnect and we wanted to be able to see our kids because we miss them during the summer,” says Melissa Spence, First Grade Teacher.

Teachers at Theodore Jones Elementary are also meeting with kids starting school for the first time.

“I’m so appreciative that the teachers can come out and make the students feel comfortable,” says Heather Olexa, whose daughter will be going to kindergarten.

They were dishing out books and interactive math lessons with marshmallows.

“It’s a family involvement approach, so they’re able to practice skills that they’ve been taught or will be learning,” Spence explains.

Teachers came up with the “Schoolin Summer Program” as a way to get kids excited about the upcoming school year and to encourage learning during the summer.

“My son is excited because he always wants to do what my daughter does, so when he sees her go to school then he’ll know ‘oh I’ll get that too,'” Olexa adds.

Once a week in July, teachers are knocking on doors to give families some fun activities to work on at home.

For Heather, it’s hard not to get emotional after experiencing this.

“I just think it’s so kind that they take their time out of the summer to come here and show our kids some love,” she says.

It’s a lesson of kindness and a sense of community that goes beyond classroom walls.