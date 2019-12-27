Edible 8-foot tall gingerbread house on display in Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – For over 30 years, the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa in Hot Springs has hosted a gingerbread house completely made by their kitchen.

The entire process of baking, assembling and decorating the iconic holiday staple takes the hotel chefs and volunteers nearly a month to make, says Justin Cutherie, the executive chef for the hotel.

Cutherie oversees most of the project and has been helping with the gingerbread house for the last two years.

He says the 8-foot eatable house is something he is very proud to be part of.

“We hope they all enjoy it. That’s what our kids and myself take pride in people enjoying and making memories,” says Cutherie.

The gingerbread house is also part of a contest that whoever can guess how many pieces of candy were used to make the house will win a special prize.

The gingerbread house will be on display to the public free of charge in the hotel’s lobby until New Year’s Day.