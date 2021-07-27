Eating Healthy with The Healthy Chew Kitchen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man arrested in South Nashville over the weekend refused to allow a nurse to draw his blood, citing concerns that she would "inject him with COVID-19," according to an arrest warrant.

Metro police responded around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to a stalled vehicle. When officers arrived, they said they observed a 68-year-old man in the driver's seat, who explained that he was waiting for a tow truck.