The Olympics are in full swing and athletes have been preparing for months, if not years for this moment.
Part of that is making sure their body is competition ready.
And that starts with something as simple as eating healthy.
Pete Nguyen with The Healthy Chew stopped by to talk about how to eat right and give you a look at what top performing athletes are fueling their bodies with.
Eating Healthy with The Healthy Chew Kitchen
