LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock seafood restaurant Eat My Catfish is giving back to the community hardest hit by March’s severe weather.

The restaurant will be hosting a free meal giveaway Thursday night at its new Riverdale location.

This is specifically for all the residents and first responders who were impacted by the March 31 Tornado.

The restaurant said it’s a way to give back to the community for all their support after its Breckenridge location was damaged by the storm.

“What I love, is I love the community aspect,” President and founder of Eat My Catfish, Travis Hester, said. “You see our shirt here Little Rock Strong. Almost every employee here from Breckenridge is working here at Riverdale now and that’s just incredible.”

“Been seven weeks removed, and them still wanting to work, and for us to serve the community,” Hester continued. “But, for them to be out here today, it says that Little Rock is strong, and we love this community and glad to give back.”

The free meal giveaway starts at 7 p.m. Thursday night.