LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Almost a year after the March 31 tornado, doors are reopening at Eat My Catfish in the Breckenridge shopping center.

On Tuesday afternoon, Jalisia Randle sat behind the counter at Eat My Catfish, back in her element.

“It’s like I never skipped a beat,” Randle said.

It’s everything employees and the owner could have asked for in a grand reopening, but amid the organized chaos, silence creeps in.

“Looking out that window is like looking down a path that you probably don’t want to go down, but you know it’s there,” Randle said.

In the back of the newly renovated store is a window that looks out onto a west Little Rock neighborhood destroyed by the tornado.

Randle said it brings back memories of the past as she walks through a new space.

“It felt like maybe five seconds, but it was a hard one,” she said.

Rewind to March 31, 2023. Randle was working like she always does when she said time stopped.

“When we saw it drop, we said that right then, like, ‘This is it for sure, this is it,’” Randle said.

Employees and customers huddled together in a storage closet as they waited for the storm to pass.

Just when the dust settled, a new nightmare was waiting outside.

“You know they say never waste a good tragedy and I think after the first couple of weeks, our team grew so close together and were so supportive of one another and it made us, in the end, stronger,” Eat My Catfish owner and president Travis Hester said.

Much like the rest of Little Rock, this team came together to rebuild a new future.

Hester said it feels surreal being back in the space but he is excited to welcome in customers again.

“Like some of our shirts say, Little Rock Strong,” Randle said. “We had to stick together we had to dedicate ourselves to one another, on top of our own personal lives, our own personal jobs, we just had to all stick together as one and make it happen.”