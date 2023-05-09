LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A non-profit benefiting Arkansans with disabilities and their families has received new funding to support early intervention therapies and education.

Officials with Easterseals Arkansas (ESA) announced Tuesday that it will receive a $45,000 grant as part of a national donation from CareSource, a managed care with more than 3,000 clients in the state.

ESA was one of 10 affiliates receiving a portion of the $2.55 million CareSource donation that will also support early education and care services through home-and-community-based services.

“This gift will allow us to expand our reach and positively impact more children in the community who need our expert care,” Easterseals Arkansas President and CEO Ron Ekstrand said.

According to officials, the funding will support the expansion and relocation of ESA’s Feeding Clinic, the only clinic in Arkansas with licensed speech-language pathologists that are also certified in oral placement therapy.

With this renovation, the clinic is set to be repurposed back into a functional classroom at the Little Rock Developmental Preschool and meet its growing needs.

CareSource PASSE president David Donohue said he has seen firsthand the incredible impact that ESA has had on the Arkansans and is proud to have the nonprofit recognized on a national scale as the two organizations continue to collaborate.

“Their dedication to providing high-quality, person-centered care and support to individuals with disabilities is truly remarkable,” Donohue said. “Their services not only improve the health and well-being of our members but also promote greater independence and inclusion in the community.”

To learn more about Easterseals Arkansas visit EastersealAR.com.