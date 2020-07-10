East Arkansas man facing charges for ‘doing donuts’ in cemetery

Local News

As officers were responding, the SUV stopped and the driver ran from the scene.

by: KAIT8 News

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Paragould Police Dept

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) — A Paragould man faces multiple charges after police say he drove through a cemetery damaging several gravestones.

The incident happened just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Linwood Cemetery in Paragould.

According to a news release from the Paragould Police Department, emergency services received a call about a black SUV doing donuts in the cemetery.

A Paragould man faces multiple charges after police say he drove through a cemetery damaging several gravestones.
A Paragould man faces multiple charges after police say he drove through a cemetery damaging several gravestones. (Source: Paragould Police Dept.)

As officers were responding, the SUV stopped and the driver ran from the scene.

Witnesses provided officers with a description of the man and told them the direction that had seen him running.

A Paragould man faces multiple charges after police say he drove through a cemetery damaging several gravestones.
A Paragould man faces multiple charges after police say he drove through a cemetery damaging several gravestones. (Source: Paragould Police Dept.)

Officers quickly located and arrested the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Bradley D. Sweaney.

On Thursday, a judge found probable cause to charge him with 12 counts of destruction/removal of a cemetery or grave marker, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, and driving on a suspended driver’s license.

He’s being held in the Greene County Jail on a $125,000 cash-only bond awaiting his next court appearance.

A Paragould man faces multiple charges after police say he drove through a cemetery damaging several gravestones.

KAIT is a content partner with KNWA.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories