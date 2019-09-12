Earthquake Strikes Baxter County

At 1:42 a.m. CDT, Thursday, a 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck in Baxter County about 6 miles southeast of Gassville, and about 7 miles south/southwest of Mountain home. Arkansas residents as far away as southern Independence County felt the early morning quake. And southern Missouri residents felt the quake too.

No damage has been reported from the light quake that occurred at a reported depth of 10 miles.



If you felt the quake you can report it to the USGS at https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/nm60286226/tellus