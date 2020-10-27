Early voting in Arkansas surpasses 464,000

by: Chris Counts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- According to the Secretary of State’s Office, 464,396 people have voted early in Arkansas as of Monday, October 26.

Comparing those numbers, 304,501 people voted in Arkansas this time in 2016.

