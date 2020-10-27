Early voting in Arkansas surpasses 464,000

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- According to the Secretary of State’s Office, 464,396 people have voted early in Arkansas as of Monday, October 26.
Comparing those numbers, 304,501 people voted in Arkansas this time in 2016.
LATEST POSTS:
- Judge Barrett joins Supreme Court as new justice, Democrats worried for future of the country
- Election Day lead-up sees record early voting in many states
- Photographer accidentally captures a special moment
- Former Drew Co. Emergency Management Director pleads guilty to stealing money
- Arkansas Minority Health Commission accepting sponsorship applications for COVID-19, other health-related events