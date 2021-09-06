Early voting for Little Rock penny sales tax begins

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock officials have six different ideas of what to do with potentially over $500M for the city, over the next 10 years.

Parks and Rec and the Zoo is looking to receive roughly $200M over the 10-year span of this particular tax getting new soccer fields, expanding First Tee, an Olympic-sized pool at Jim Dailey fitness center are just some of the things targeted.

$10M for the small business and local growth fund and $30M for job creation and expansion at the Little Rock Port.

The city also wants to invest in technology, vehicles, and a fire station in west Little Rock as part of public safety. The Rebuild the Rock website does not specifically mention adding to the police force as part of this.

Over $40M will be dedicated to street Resurfacing and $30M to areas of the city that have been underserved.

The city plans to invest $20M in a housing fund to acquire and rehab single-family homes throughout the city, part of that fund will also go to address homelessness in the city.

The city wants to invest $40M in access to early childhood education, and they do not list any specific actions but said this would allow for more full-time working parents the ability to find childcare.

Early voting will be at the Pulaski County Regional Building in Little Rock starting tomorrow and run through next Monday but no early Saturday voting. This location will be open from 8 am to 5 pm.

Above is a list of other voting sites hosting early voting through this week: