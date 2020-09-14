Early learners get gift of books marking anniversary between LRSD & Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library will be mailing high quality, age-appropriate books to all registered children each month. They will be addressed to them, at no cost to the child’s family.

The Little Rock School District celebrated another year of their partnership with the Pulaski County Imagination Library, by hosting a book distribution/sign-up event at Rockefeller Early Childhood Center on Monday, September 14.

“If you register a child for this program when they are born, by their 5th birthday, they will have 60 books in their house, ” said Clarke Tucker, founder, and chairperson of the PCARIL.

To learn more click here.