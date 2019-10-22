DXC Technology increases presence in Conway creating Global Center of Excellence in Medicaid Services and adding 1,200 tech jobs

CONWAY, Ark. (News release) — Governor Asa Hutchinson was joined today by executives from DXC Technology and a crowd of community members in announcing 1,200 new jobs at the company’s Conway, Arkansas location. The new positions will be in healthcare and life sciences, automotive and security IT services as DXC builds upon the success of Conway to establish a global Center of Excellence (CoE) that serves the Medicaid business for 30 states and other clients.

“A large part of the mission of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission and this administration has been to recruit high-paying, high-tech jobs to the state, and we’re thrilled to see DXC expand in Conway,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson. “When an existing business chooses to reinvest and expand, you know there’s something special happening.”

In addition to its work with the State of Arkansas, DXC currently provides health and human services to clients across 42 U.S. states and territories, offering fiscal agent services, Medicaid Management Information Systems (MMIS), program integrity, care management, immunization registry and eligibility services. DXC’s current Conway facility, located at 355 Ledgelawn Dr., brings together a team of nearly 450 employees and comprises one of two DXC integrated Medicaid services delivery centers in the U.S. The company also works closely with 16 colleges and universities in Arkansas to develop and recruit talent.

“This community, the facility, and the associates who work here have seen a decade of change in the technology industry,” said Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry. “It’s a credit to central Arkansas’s talent pipeline that a company like DXC recognizes not only the proven record of performance but the opportunities for growth.”

DXC cited a number of factors for choosing to grow in the metro Little Rock area.

“We’re proud of our public-private partnership with the State of Arkansas and Chamber, and helping manage the dramatic transformation underway in public health services,” said Andrea Fiumicelli, vice president and general manager of Healthcare and Life Sciences, DXC. “We have a great team in Conway, and our expansion here will create new job and career opportunities, strengthen our educational partnerships, and contribute to the area’s growth economically and as a center of innovation. I want to thank Governor Hutchinson, Brad Lacy and their teams for their confidence and trust in DXC.”

“DXC is the perfect fit for our community,” said Brad Lacy, CEO of the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce and Conway Development Corporation. “Conway has a fifty-year history of growing technology talent. Through partnerships with Governor Hutchinson on initiatives like UCA’s cyber range and the Arkansas Coding Academy, we are investing in next generation skills. Today those investments paid off as one of the world’s largest technology companies and leaders in digital transformation recognize that talent pipeline and make a significant commitment to grow their business here.”

Fiumicelli said that the new jobs would represent a range of opportunities from entry-level up to highly skilled mid-career technical talent. Those interested in applying should visit jobs.DXC.technology.