Dusty outside? Saharan Desert dust being blown into Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Have you noticed the sky having a bit of a brown, hazy tint to it?
That's actually dust from the Sahara Desert being blown in by westerly trade winds.The dust has been around all weekend, after it was blown into much of the southeast by wind patterns.
NASA model forecasts predict that we won't see as much dust here in Arkansas through the rest of this week, but we could see a brown, hazy sky return in the next week or so.
The dust can sometimes aide in fizzling out thunderstorms, as well as weakening hurricane development.
If you have any questions about the Saharan Desert dust, send me a message on social media, @KellyDWeather on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram
