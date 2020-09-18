Dunkin’ of Arkansas celebrates National Gratitude Day with the gift of a ‘Gratitude Dozen’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In celebration of National Gratitude Day, Dunkin’ locations throughout Arkansas will be offering a FREE ‘Gratitude Dozen’ when they purchase a dozen donuts on Monday, September 21.

The National Gratitude Day offer is valid all day at participating Dunkin’ restaurants in Arkansas.

Each ‘Gratitude Dozen’ includes an assorted-dozen donuts selected by that Dunkin’ location or a dozen glazed donuts. Guests can enjoy classic donut favorites including Blueberry Cake, Glazed, Chocolate Cake Frosted, Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles and more.

“A little bit of gratitude can go a long way, and something as simple as bringing an extra dozen donuts home or to someone you are grateful to is the best way we know how to sprinkle some joy for our guests,” said Katie Gaston, Integrated Marketing Manager, Dunkin’. “Dunkin’ has some of the most dedicated and loyal guests and we want them to know how thankful we are for their support.”