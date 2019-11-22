Dunbar Magnet Middle School Choir spreads joy in the community

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Middle School choir in Little Rock is making a difference and volunteering their time to sing at nursing homes and Children’s Hospital. Dunbar Magnet Middle School Choir brings joy to everyone who hears them, and they now have a big opportunity to sing across the globe.

“I really just like to see the people smile when we sing our songs,” Choir Student Caleb Kendricks said.

The students love giving back, and those in the audience always leave with a smile on their face.

“Our community really likes to sing along here,” Choir Student Lucy Byrd said.

This choir is more like a family, built by the impressive choir director LaSheena Gordon, who was inspired by her choir teacher growing up.

“The best part for me is to see that light in their eyes,” LaSheena Gordon, Dunbar Magnet Middle School Choir Director said.

And their voices are about to be heard around the world. They’ve been invited to sing in Vienna in 2020.

“It’s going to be a huge opportunity,” Gordon said.

They’re raising money now to make sure every student can go.

“I would like for our students to see themselves outside of Little Rock, and get to go to Vienna to sing and share their Dunbar voices,” Gordon said.

If you would like to donate to the choir, you can click here or send a donation to

ATTN: Donations for Dunbar Magnet Middle School Choir

1100 Wright Avenue

Little Rock, AR 72206