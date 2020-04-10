Due to coronavirus, CARTI expedites construction to open North Little Rock Cancer Center early

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – In light of the global coronavirus pandemic, construction on the new CARTI Cancer Center in North Little Rock has been expedited with the opening date for medical and surgical oncology services to occur on Monday, April 6, two weeks ahead of the original date of April 20. Radiation appointments will continue at the current location until July 2020, at which time they will move to the new cancer center location. The new facility will be located at 3400 Springhill Drive, North Little Rock, across the street from the current facility.

“In light of coronavirus, opening our newest cancer center two weeks early will allow us to streamline our pre-screening efforts in North Little Rock and provide the safest environment for patients being treated in this community,” said Adam Head, president and CEO of the statewide cancer care provider. “Currently, CARTI clinics in North Little Rock are spread across three floors of a multi-use space. Once the new comprehensive cancer center opens, we will be able to provide patients with a singular facility, enhancing patient care.”

The new facility will feature:

· A two-story, 24,000-square-foot center with fully integrated cancer care services for medical and radiation oncology, as well as diagnostic imaging

· Infusion suite with 28 heated chairs and family member seating

· Private infusion room with its own restroom

· Leading-edge imaging GE PET CT Discovery 710

· Convenient parking for easy access

· Mammography imaging and fellowship-trained breast imaging specialist

CARTI North Little Rock physicians include medical oncologists Drs. Kewen Jauss, Omer Khalil, Lawrence Mendelsohn, Kamal Patel, Diane Wilder, breast imaging specialist Dr. Jessica McElreath, radiation oncologist Dr. Christopher Ross and breast surgeon Dr. Jerri Fant.

Polk Stanley Wilcox is the architect and The Dave Grundfest Company is the contractor.