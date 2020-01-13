Drones race at the Museum of Discovery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Museum of Discovery was filled with the buzzing sound of drones over the weekend.

Drone pilots competed through a series of obstacles put together from the museum’s upcoming dinosaur exhibit.

All the action could be seen with a bird’s eye view right from the drones, giving the contestants and the crowd a great show.

“We got guys going underneath the dinosaurs, past the dinosaurs,” says Eric Richard with FPV Experience. “We got a leg bone down there, they’ll be spiraling around that, and we’re going all the way down the theater as well.”

Drone racing is growing in popularity.

There are about 70,000 registered drone racers nationwide.