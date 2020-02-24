1  of  2
Drivers passing school buses in Conway target of new police ride along

CONWAY, Ark. – Drivers passing school buses are the target of a new police initiative.

Officers will be riding along on buses over the next two days to catch drivers in the act.

The Conway School District says with near misses happening involving cars and kids getting on and off buses multiple times a year, something needs to be done.

The city, along with police, and the district are teaming up to stop these bad driving habits and will be on hand writing up tickets.

City attorney Chuck Clawson said he will be cracking down on prosecuting these offenses as well.

