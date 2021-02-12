Driver’s Ed instructor gives driving tips for ice and snow

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.— If you’re going to try and remember anything from Driver’s Ed., now is the time. With ice still on some roads and a major snow storm just days away, safe driving has never been more important.

Driving instructors at Thompson Driving School in Little Rock work year round teaching teenagers how to drive.

“We teach people how to stay alive, stay out of crashes, and how to understand what people are doing when it comes to mistakes,” said Brock Thompson.

Thompson says anytime roads become wet, there is an increased danger when operating a vehicle.

“People freaking out, not knowing what to do. It’s concerning,” said Thompson. “You can’t take things for granted. Nobody plans to die today, everybody plans to get home just like they always did.”

In just a few days, Arkansas expects to see snow– more than we have seen in the last five years.

“It’s the first time in awhile,” said Thompson. “If you hit a patch of ice– what you don’t do is you don’t hit your gas or breaks. If you hit a patch of ice you just hold on.”

Thompson says often times when a driver hits ice, they will panic and slam on the brakes. He says this will only make your vehicle slide even further.

“When you hit your breaks on ice– it’s not going to make you stop it’s going to cause you to lose traction,” said Thompson.

He says the best thing you can do when severe weather strikes, is not drive at all. However, if you must get out on the roads, you must take it slow.

“That posted speed is for ideal conditions, and these are not ideal,” said Thompson.

In addition to slowing down, he warns drivers to give vehicles ahead double the space your normally would, in case they stop suddenly.

“It’s going to be quite a bit, but under the circumstances– we need more, not less,” said Thompson.

Other safe driving tips that Thompson wants drivers to remember over the next few days include: