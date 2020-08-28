Driver flips car during storm in Cabot

CABOT, Ark.- One man is lucky to be alive after his car flipped during the storm Thursday night.

Witnesses say the driver was going too fast for rainy conditions.

His car flipped multiple times near West Mountain Springs Road, off Highway 5.

It landed in the ditch.

The man who rushed to pull the driver out of the car told KARK he’s glad the guy survived.

“I had to get him out of the SUV,” said Samuel McCool. “I had to help him escape from the SUV. He tried to go back in and I pulled him out, and I said, ‘You have to calm down until they get here.”

Our reporter at the scene said the driver was up and walking around.

The man didn’t want to go on camera, but admitted he was driving too fast on the slippery road.

