Drive-Thru graduation for Harmony Grove seniors

BENTON, Ark. — For high school seniors graduation is one of the biggest days of their lives but because of COVID-19 schools, across the nation are finding different ways to honor students.

This isn’t your traditional graduation ceremony instead of walking across the stage, these seniors are driving up and getting their diplomas. It’s not something students i spoke to ever imagined but they are so glad the big day is finally here.

90 seniors are graduating from Harmony Grove High School in Benton all while practicing social distancing.

It’s very creative all they do is drive up, they’re greeted by school leaders congratulating them on their success.

They get their diploma and take a picture.

We spoke to several students who say COIVD-19 wasn’t going to stop them from finishing school.

“This is crazy it is but if this is what gets me my diploma then that’s okay.” says graduate from Harmony Grove.

“It’s not as big of rush because we don’t have everyone to cheer for us and no one gets to watch us but it’s alright,” says Jayce Harrison.