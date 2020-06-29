Drive-In fireworks show to be held in Benton July 2

BENTON, Ark.- The City of Benton Drive-In Fireworks Show, sponsored by Everett Chevrolet and First Security Bank, is set for Thursday, July 2 at Riverside Park.

The fireworks will be shot from the old runway at Holland Chapel Baptist Church at 9:30 p.m.

Parking is available at all the Riverside Park parking lots and the Saline County Fairgrounds. Holland Chapel’s parking lot will be closed.

Officials ask if you exit your vehicle, please wear your face mask and maintain a social distance of six feet.

Patriotic music will play on radio station 87.9 FM during the show.