Dr. Bernice King, MLK Commission hold virtual session on race relations with City of Harrison

HARRISON, Ark.- The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission presented a virtual program called “Crucial Community Conversations” in Harrison to discuss race, nonviolence and social justice.

The virtual program included Dr. Bernice A. King, the daughter of Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King and CEO of the King Center for Nonviolent Social Change.

Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission Executive Director DuShun Scarbrough was the moderator.

According to the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, “‘Crucial Community Conversations’ is the first in a series of virtual programs highlighting race relations, social justice and nonviolence in Arkansas”.

You can watch the full program above.

