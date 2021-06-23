Dr. Anthony Bland announced candidacy for Arkansas Governor

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Another person has entered into the running for the democratic nominee for Arkansas Governor.

Dr. Anthony Bland made his announcement today in Hot Springs, he also released an announcement video on his social media channels.

The Arkansas native graduated from Arkansas Baptist College and was ordained as a minister at the age of 17.

Dr. Bland currently is a teacher in the Little Rock School District.

He said the time is now for change in the way Arkansas approaches issues and he said the backbone of his campaign will be education, healthcare, transparency, accountability, and livable wages.

“What we need are policies that make sure everybody is treated fair and we need to create jobs right here in Arkansas from the Ozarks to the Delta.” Dr. Bland said.

Dr. Bland was the Democratic nominee for Lieutenant Governor back in 2018, and joins James Russel and Supha Xayprasith-mays in the race for the Democratic nominee for Arkansas Governor.

Also running for party nominations are Republicans Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Leslie Rutledge and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington. the primary will be held on May 24, 2022.