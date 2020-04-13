Dozens make sure Conway man doesn’t feel alone during his battle with cancer

CONWAY, Ark. — Pat Murphy was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in January of this year & was brought home on hospice less than a week ago.

As you can imagine this time is extremely tough for the Murphy family so the community did this.

They held a ‘We love Pat’ parade driving around the neighborhood with music and signs to let the family know they aren’t alone.

“Just the outpouring of love they were showing for our family and honking and waving and it was so good because so many of them we haven’t been able to see because of COVID-19 so there was just so much love felt that night and just an outpouring of love from our friends family and community” said Teri Murphy.

Because pat couldn’t go outside Teri said they left the door open so he could hear it and so she could also show him a video recording.