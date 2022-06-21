SHERIDAN, Ark. – An apartment complex blaze in Sheridan has displaced dozens of people according to Chief Ben Hammond with the Sheridan Fire Department.

Hammond confirmed that 12 units were affected by fire or smoke damage at the Birchwood Apartments on the 900 block of North Main Street Monday.

One person died in the fire and two others were sent to the hospital. Chief Hammond said one has now returned home. Another elderly man injured is still in the hospital because of smoke inhalation, but Hammond anticipates his release at some time Tuesday.

Officials could not provide an exact count of how many people were displaced by the fire but said it was in the range of 25 to 30 people.

Firefighters called the American Red Cross for immediate assistance and cash. Hammond said the Arkansas Family and Resource Center of Grant County is ensuring the fire victims are clothed and can cover three months of rent.

Tuesday morning, Arkansas State Police investigated the cause of the fire. The investigation’s findings are not complete, but Chief Harris said, “Our department assisted Arkansas State Police on the investigation. At this point, we don’t have any reason to suspect foul play.”

Harris said he believes a lack of working smoke detectors greatly contributed to the spread of the deadly fire.

“Having working smoke alarms correctly installed can lead to early detection and early notification of fires and can make the absolute difference when it counts,” Harris advised.

If you wish to assist the families to get back on their feet, firefighters say the best resource is the local American Red Cross.

“The donations that they take they can very quickly and effectively distribute those to the people whether its items, money, whatever the case may be,” Harris concluded.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.