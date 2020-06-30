Dozens come together to honor NLR 17-year-old

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The community coming together Monday for a Vigil to honor a North Little Rock native who was found dead in Sherwood.

Dozens of people showing their support with flowers and signs. We first reported this story last week when Braylon was found dead in a van. Many people in the community know Braylon as a transgender, Brayla Stone on social media but the family asked we call him Braylon.

“Braylon was an outgoing person, he loved his life to the fullest, he was real sweet,” found in Rikeya Holmes said.

Family using words to describe the person they know as Braylon Stone.

“He was the light to my life,” cousin Audrey Jackson said. “I’m just a laid back person, he just brought that spark, that get up.”

“He was a family oriented person, he loved his family,” cousin Lyrical Jackson said.

Sherwood police said the 17-year-old was found dead in a van long a popular walking trail around Gap Creek Drive.

For family, as time slowly passes the memories still live on.

“He took us to the movies and out to eat, that was one of my favorite memories,” Holmes said.

Holmes said Braylon Stone was the life of the party and touched so many lives.

Monday people proved that organizers said they didn’t even know Stone personally but they wanted to host a vigil to show love.

“I wanna cry just thinking about it when I walked in it so many people and we don’t even know who they are but they came to show love and support,” Holmes said.

More than 50 people packed the First Presbyterian Church in Little Rock.

“Everything that was his, was mine, so that’s what I loved about him. He always thought about me,” Jackson said.

Many of them said they’re hoping for justice. Police said they’re still trying to figure out whether Stone was killed in Sherwood or brought there.

“Even behind the social media, he was a good person and he didn’t deserve what happened to him. He should still be here,” Holmes said.

Police said they are still looking for a motive and an investigation like this is rare for them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sherwood police.