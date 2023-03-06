LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Food was the focus of the day, as Arkansas Heritage hosted a series of entrée-worthy events to celebrate the Food Hall of Fame.

Just in time for lunch, Little Rock and state leaders gathered Monday to dedicate a food-themed mural in the Main Street Pocket Park.

The illustrated ingredients honor the food of the year, with the newest inductee, the pecan, set to be printed soon.

With the award-winning Jones Bar-B-Q on hand to feed guests, secretary of the department of parks, heritage and tourism Mike Mills said it’s remodels like these that make the state great.

“Every time we do something like this it expands the possibilities for Little Rock,” Mills said. “Just because it takes some place that is not beautiful and turns it into some place that is more friendly, more beautiful, more representative of who we are.”

Make sure to save room for dessert, the 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame winners are being announced Monday night at the Ron Robinson theater.